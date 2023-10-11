V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $51,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DTE opened at $97.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $122.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.78.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

