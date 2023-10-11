V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $276.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.47. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.96 and a 52-week high of $284.18.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.11.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

