V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $308,240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,344,000 after acquiring an additional 480,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $102,959,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.