V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

Twilio Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $156,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,674,138.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $156,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,674,138.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,953,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

