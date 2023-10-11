V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.