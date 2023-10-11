V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Aramark by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,107,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,289,000 after purchasing an additional 54,997 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Aramark in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Aramark by 57.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Aramark by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Aramark by 58.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 691,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 255,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARMK. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.