Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target Lowered to $298.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $334.00 to $298.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $237.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.81. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $228.13 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $543,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 33.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 106,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,648,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

