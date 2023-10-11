Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $17,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $178.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.01 and a one year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

