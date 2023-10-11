Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $18,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIGI. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 580.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $77.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

