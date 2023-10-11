Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VET. Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of VET stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.21. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 41.30%. The business had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0749 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,498,000 after buying an additional 284,248 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,689 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,223,000 after buying an additional 889,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

