Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Shaker Investments LLC OH’s 9th Largest Position

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.4% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $236.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.12. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.95.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Visa
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.