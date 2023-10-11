Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.95.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $236.75 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $440.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
