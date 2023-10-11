Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.4% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $236.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $440.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.06.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.95.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
