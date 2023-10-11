Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.4% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $236.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $440.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.06.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.