Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Up to $29.71

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.71, but opened at $30.94. Vista Energy shares last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 62,765 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $230.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 40,275.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 563.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

