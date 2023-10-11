Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 54,896 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 79.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,225 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 54,896 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth $204,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 491.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

VMware Price Performance

NYSE VMW opened at $169.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.33 and its 200 day moving average is $145.27. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $171.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.