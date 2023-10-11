Vor Biopharma (VOR) and Its Rivals Critical Review

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) is one of 8,166 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vor Biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vor Biopharma and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vor Biopharma N/A N/A -1.03 Vor Biopharma Competitors $6.29 billion $461.83 million -103.44

Vor Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vor Biopharma. Vor Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vor Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Vor Biopharma Competitors -1,358.05% -276.79% -22.67%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Vor Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Vor Biopharma has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vor Biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Vor Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Vor Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vor Biopharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vor Biopharma 0 0 8 0 3.00 Vor Biopharma Competitors 4399 24220 30543 621 2.46

Vor Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $15.19, suggesting a potential upside of 623.21%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 401.27%. Given Vor Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vor Biopharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Vor Biopharma beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. It also offers Mylotarg, a CD33-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) therapy for patients with leukemia; VCAR33, a CAR-T therapy designed to target CD33, a clinically validated target for AML, currently under preclinical and Phase 1/2 clinical studies; trem-cel + VCAR33 treatment system, currently under preclinical studies for the treatment of AML; and CD33-CLL1 treatment system, made with CD33-CLL1 multiplex-engineered eHSC and CD33-CLL1 multi-specific CAR-T, currently under preclinical studies for the treatment of AML. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Akron BioProducts to develop and manufacture cGMP nucleases. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

