WAM Capital Limited (WAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.
WAM Capital Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 30.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
WAM Capital Company Profile
