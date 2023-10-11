WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PG opened at $144.78 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $341.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.94.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

