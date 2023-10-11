Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 2,156 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Westwood Management Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

