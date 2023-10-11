William Blair Comments on The Progressive Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $5.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.40. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.43.

Progressive Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PGR opened at $142.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. Progressive has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth $201,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 38,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 177,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,688,000 after purchasing an additional 74,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

