W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up to $3.88

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $4.09. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 918,296 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $597.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 1,591.08% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 259.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after buying an additional 4,929,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after buying an additional 1,516,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after buying an additional 1,433,992 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $3,500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 384,346 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

