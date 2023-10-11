Zacks Research Comments on Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Cenovus Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.91 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVE. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a C$26.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.97.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$20.31 and a 1 year high of C$29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

