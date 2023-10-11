Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 499.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

