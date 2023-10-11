Zacks Research Weighs in on Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.