Zacks Research Weighs in on Moelis & Company’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Moelis & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.72 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,180.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $344,180.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $268,559.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,593 shares of company stock worth $605,486 over the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 452.84%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

