Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Gap Down to $26.46

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.46, but opened at $25.50. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 126,820 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Featured Stories

