1,183 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.80.

NYSE PSA opened at $275.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.98. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $254.87 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

