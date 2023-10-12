1,854 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi raised its position in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,647 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,213 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $138.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $139.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

