2,364 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $127.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.57. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $138.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.