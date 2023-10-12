2,678 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,678 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.82.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach purchased 8,676 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $222.00 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $252.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

