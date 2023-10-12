8,641 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $50,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.2 %

EQNR stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.