896 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 51.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Trading Down 8.7 %

PODD stock opened at $133.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.12. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.07.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

