89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Lowered to $27.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 217.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETNB. UBS Group assumed coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

89bio Stock Down 13.0 %

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 18.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $641.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.72. 89bio has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 89bio news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

