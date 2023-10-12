89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.53, but opened at $11.17. 89bio shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 2,783,061 shares traded.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ETNB. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 89bio by 132.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in 89bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the second quarter worth $97,000.
89bio Trading Down 13.0 %
The company has a market cap of $641.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.96 and a quick ratio of 18.96.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
