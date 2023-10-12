Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $89,026,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $327.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.60 and a 200-day moving average of $273.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,301 shares of company stock worth $12,256,842 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.