Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average is $86.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $94.57.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

