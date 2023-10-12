Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AHEXY

Adecco Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Adecco Group stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $21.87.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.