Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Evercore ISI

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.14.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 29.77 and a quick ratio of 29.78. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a market cap of $836.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of -0.91.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $287,192.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,883.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $1,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,086,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $287,192.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,883.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,413,700 and sold 64,728 shares worth $3,170,419. 9.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

