Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.35.

ALB opened at $164.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.74 and a 200 day moving average of $200.47. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $152.00 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 25.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

