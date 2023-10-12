Albemarle’s (ALB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $260.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.35.

NYSE ALB opened at $164.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.74 and a 200-day moving average of $200.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $152.00 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 25.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Albemarle by 342.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

