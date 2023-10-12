Albion Financial Group UT Sells 274 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 445,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $105,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 205,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $235.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.95.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

