Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to $138.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.01% from the company’s previous close.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $101.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $95.21 and a twelve month high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

