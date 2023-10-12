Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 85.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $277.52 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.22.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

