Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Longbow Research lowered Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NYSE ALLE opened at $105.97 on Monday. Allegion has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Allegion by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,195,000 after buying an additional 1,176,087 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Allegion by 18.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,792,000 after buying an additional 757,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $76,640,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allegion in the first quarter worth about $43,179,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

