Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Guggenheim

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.50 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 888 restated an upgrade rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.28.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

