Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $234.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $234.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s current price.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.71.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $167.82 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $159.47 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

