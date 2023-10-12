Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $252.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $167.82 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $159.47 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

