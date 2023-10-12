Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Lowered to $218.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $237.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $167.82 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $159.47 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.09 and a 200-day moving average of $193.72. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

