Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $140.55 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $141.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.12 and its 200-day moving average is $122.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

