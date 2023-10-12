AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMC Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

AMC Networks Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth about $40,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 26.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $528.59 million, a P/E ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. AMC Networks has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $678.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.57 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 41.42% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.