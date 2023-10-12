AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
AMCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
Shares of AMCX stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $528.59 million, a P/E ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. AMC Networks has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $678.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.57 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 41.42% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
